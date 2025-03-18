Princeton DAR honors several students at Youth Luncheon

The Princeton-Illinois Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution held its Youth Luncheon on Friday, March 7, 2025, at Ye Olde Underground Inn. (Photo provided by Nancy Gartner)

The Youth Luncheon celebrates the winners of the American History Essay Contests, and the Good Citizen Seniors from Bureau County High schools.

Collin Dever of Logan Junior High was Chapter winner of the American History Essay Contest with his essay on the Edenton Tea Party held by the women of Edenton S.C. in 1774. Fifty-one women in Edenton burned their tea and refused to by any goods from England.

Maximus Gibson of Princeton Christian Academy was the chapter winner for his submission to the Patriots of the American Revolution essay on Roger Sherman. Gibson is the Illinois Society National Daughters of the American Revolution state winner. He and his family will join chapter members at the State Conference Youth Luncheon in Bloomington on May 31.

The Good Citizens program recognizes young people who exhibit the qualities of good citizenship in their homes, schools and communities. It is intended to encourage and reward the qualities of good citizenship in our communities. Senior students are chosen by their high school faculty and peers for their qualities of dependability, service, leadership and patriotism.

Each school’s DAR Good Citizen receives a DAR Good Citizens pin, certificate and wallet recognition card. The student is then eligible, if they wish, to enter the DAR Good Citizens Scholarship Contest.

This year’s Good Citizen recipients are Nathan Lynn Siri of Bureau Valley High School, Makaila Rose Gonzalez of Ohio Community High School, Ashland Rae Hansen of Hall High School, Phillip Joseph Gray of St. Bede Academy, Lizbeth Magallanes of DePue High School, Sadie Lorraine Quest of La Moille High School and Grace Madeline Eggers of Princeton High School and Princeton-Illinois chapter Daughters of the American Revolution chapter winner.

Any woman 18 and older may join the Daughters of the American Revolution by documenting her lineage to a man or woman who aided the cause of American Independence through military, civil or patriotic service. To find a local chapter, visit dar.org/membership