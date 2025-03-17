Youth participate in public speaking contest, 3 advance to state contest

Youth from Bureau, La Salle and Marshall-Putnam Counties displayed their public speaking skills March 8 during the 4-H Public Speaking Contest at Illinois Valley Community College.
This contest was a multi-county event where participants brought energy to the stage. All speakers were awarded a blue ribbon; state delegates will be able to compete at the 4-H State Public Speaking Contest held on April 26 at Parkland Community College in Champaign.
Participants in this year’s competition are as follows:
Formal Speech Division
- Myracle Johnson (La Salle County): Best Speech (La Salle County), Overall Best Speech and State Delegate
- Kiryn Schaer (Marshall-Putnam)
Illustrated Speech Division
- Ella Wier (Marshall-Putnam)
Oral Interpretation Speech Division
- Emelia Farrier (La Salle County)
Original Works Speech Division
- Lillian Miller (La Salle County)
- Gwen and Josie Heeley (Marshall-Putnam): Best Speech (Marshall Putnam County) and State Delegate
To learn more about 4-H opportunities, call University of Illinois Extension at 217-244-5812 or email Shasta Hladovcak at shlad@illinois.edu.