Youth participate in public speaking contest, 3 advance to state contest

4-H members from La Salle and Marshall-Putnam counties demonstrated their public speaking skills Saturday, March 8, 2025, at the multi-county competition held at Illinois Valley Community College. (Photo provided by Karina Delgado)

Youth from Bureau, La Salle and Marshall-Putnam Counties displayed their public speaking skills March 8 during the 4-H Public Speaking Contest at Illinois Valley Community College.

This contest was a multi-county event where participants brought energy to the stage. All speakers were awarded a blue ribbon; state delegates will be able to compete at the 4-H State Public Speaking Contest held on April 26 at Parkland Community College in Champaign.

Participants in this year’s competition are as follows:

Formal Speech Division

Myracle Johnson (La Salle County): Best Speech (La Salle County), Overall Best Speech and State Delegate

Kiryn Schaer (Marshall-Putnam)

Illustrated Speech Division

Ella Wier (Marshall-Putnam)

Oral Interpretation Speech Division

Emelia Farrier (La Salle County)

Original Works Speech Division

Lillian Miller (La Salle County)

Gwen and Josie Heeley (Marshall-Putnam): Best Speech (Marshall Putnam County) and State Delegate

To learn more about 4-H opportunities, call University of Illinois Extension at 217-244-5812 or email Shasta Hladovcak at shlad@illinois.edu.