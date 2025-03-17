4 charged in La Salle County drug busts carried out by Tri-DENT

An Ottawa man faces a mandatory trip to prison if convicted of delivering more than 15 grams of cocaine to undercover agents. Three more suspects were charged in sting operations. (Tom Sistak for Shaw Local)

Phillip E. Spratt, 48, was charged recently with two counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, a Class X felony carrying up to 30 years in prison, according to a news release issued Monday by the Tri-County Drug Enforcement Narcotics Team.

Spratt also is charged with one count of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance a Class 1 felony carrying four to 15 years, for allegedly delivering more than 1 gram but less than 15 grams (0.033 pounds) of cocaine to Tri-DENT Agents.

Three more individuals face felony drug charges in La Salle County Circuit Court following Tri-DENT operations.

Antwon T. Baines, 26, unknown address, was charged with one count of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, a Class X felony, for allegedly delivering more than 15 grams but less than 100 grams (0.22 pounds) of cocaine to Tri-DENT agents.

Levon J. Davis, 41, of Rockford was charged with one count of unlawful delivery of controlled substance, a Class 1 felony, for allegedly delivering more than 1 gram but less than 15 grams of cocaine to Tri-DENT agents.

Harold P. Morris, 55, of La Salle was charged with one count of unlawful possession of controlled substance, a Class 4 felony carrying one to three years, for allegedly possessing less than 15 grams of a substance containing cocaine.

All subjects were given notices to appear in La Salle County Circuit Court.