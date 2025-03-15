Stove flame leads to accidental fire at Ottawa home

An open flame from a stove in an Ottawa home led to an accidental house fire Friday. (Scott Anderson)

An open flame from a stove in an Ottawa home led to an accidental house fire Friday.

Ottawa firefighters responded at 4:48 p.m. to a fire at a single-story house at 1424 Erie St., said Fire Chief Brian Bressner. All residents were accounted for and no injuries were reported.

Smoke was coming out of the ridge vents and flames were spotted on the north side of the residence. Within 4 minutes, the fire was under control, but firefighters continued with salvage, overhaul and investigative operations.

The room of origin is identified as the kitchen, and the area of origin is identified as the stove, Bressner said. The fire is classified as accidental.

The Ottawa Fire Department received support from several agencies, including the Ottawa Police Department, Ottawa Central Dispatch, Ottawa Water Department, Nicor, Ameren and State Farm Insurance.