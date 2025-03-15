Mallard Ensemble to sing at Marshall-Putnam Retired Teachers meeting

The Mallard Ensemble, directed by Robert Eckert, will sing the Marshall-Putnam Retired Teachers into spring at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, March 18, at the American Legion Building in Henry. (Photo provided by Jean Wallace)

The Mallard Ensemble, directed by Robert Eckert, will sing the Marshall-Putnam Retired Teachers into spring at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 18, at the American Legion Building in Henry.

Eckert initiated the Mallard Ensemble 23 years ago. Each year he chooses outstanding voices for this elite group. Over the years they have received top ratings in jazz and madrigal singing at the IHSA contest. Through their reputation for musicianship, they sang “The Star-Spangled Banner” at Peoria Chiefs and Rivermen games, Lincoln Day dinners and the Teachers’ Institute at Metamora. This is a sample of their many honors.

The public is invited to join the MPRTA for this program that will follow the business meeting.