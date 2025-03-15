Bureau County History Center announces 2025 schedule

Lincoln Hollinsaid is among the portraits featured at the Bureau County History Center's portraits exhibit. (Photo provided by Lex Poppens)

The Bureau County History Center in Princeton announced its exhibits and events for 2025.

The Portraits Exhibit in the Newell-Bryant Museum of the Bureau County History Center is open to the public through July 26.

Featured are Civil War soldiers, teachers, farmers, writers, judges and lawyers – all who called Bureau County home.

The first floor of the Clark-Norris Home also is open. Learn the story of the Clark-Norris family and see their beautiful original 1900 home.

The events are as follows:

2 p.m. April 5: Exploring Avanti Foods. A collaboration with the new Walnut Historical Society, The Rock in Walnut

1:30 p.m. May 3: ISHS Presenter – Kristan H. McKinsey “Exploring Local History Through the Lives of Women Artists,” Prairie Arts Center

Noon to 5 p.m. May 24: Sash Stalter Matson Open House.

June 21: Children’s Event Sash Stalter Matson Building North Lawn

2 p.m. July 12: Celebrating the 170th Bureau County Fair with Kathy Bauer, Prairie Arts Center

July 26: Last day of Portrait Exhibit/NB Museum closes until Sept. 4 for restaging.

2 p.m. Aug. 9: Bucky Halker, “Down in the Mine: American Coal Miners & Their Songs, 1890-1960,” location to be determined.

August 20-24: The History Center Booth at the Bureau County Fair

Aug. 21: Business After Hours, SSM

Sept. 4: Henry Immke Exhibit Opens, NB

2 p.m. Sept. 27: K. Hamilton-Smith/Postcards presentation, Prairie Arts Center

Oct. 25: Dearly Departed, Voices of the Matson, Bureau County Metro Center

5:30 to 8 p.m. Nov. 13: 2025 Annual Meeting Bureau County Metro Center

Nov. 13-16: Peter Cook in partnership with the La Salle County Historical Society, multiple locations

Noon to 5 p.m. Dec. 13: Holiday Open House at the Clark Norris Museum

All dates, times and locations are subject to change. Most events are free and open to the public. For more information, visit bureauhistory.org.

A mystery woman is among the portraits featured at the Bureau County History Center's portraits exhibit. (Photo provided by Lex Poppens)