Bureau County Property Transfers: February 18-28, 2025

The following property transfers were recorded Feb. 18 through Feb. 28 at the Bureau County Recorder of Deeds’ office:
Feb. 18
Allyssa and Christopher Burk to Benjamin Potts, warranty deed, part of Lot 23 in Bass Second Addition in Malden, $143,000.
Gemma Lehn, Jim Lehn, Dean Soldati and Mary Soldati to Ladd Elevator Company, warranty deed, part of Section 3 in Hall Township, $149,490.
Mackenzie Rollo to Heather Nord, warranty deed, part of Lot 18 in Gibon’s Addition in Wyanet, $108,000.
Kathryn Telfer (tr) and Robert Telfer Trust to Amie and Milton Neiman, trustees' deed, Lot 6 in Liberty Village in Princeton, $330,000.
Feb. 19
Robert Westphal to Dennis Parochetti, warranty deed, part of Section 29 in Hall Township and part of Section 20 in Hall Township, $400,000.
Feb. 20
Eric Lawson to Mary and Quentin Zittle, warranty deed, part of Lot 5 in Block 1 in Homeway Second Addition in Walnut, $37,000.
Jo and Susan Thompson to Gabriel Thompson, warranty deed, part of Section 9 in Princeton Township, $110,000.
Feb. 21
Erin Gorman Shore, Brooke Gorman and Matthew Shore to Paula Morrow and Kent Rosenkotter, warranty deed, Lot 211 in Greencroft Section 2 in Princeton, $215,000.
Donald King, Dee Ann McCune (AIF), Dee Ann McCune and Harry McCune to Bartlett Grain Company LP, warranty deed, parts of Section 3 in Concord Township and parts of Section 10 in Concord Township, $4,192,560.
Ronald Piper to Kill Fish Enterprises LLC, warranty deed, Lot 16 in Block 2 and part of Lot 17 in Block 2 in Manlius, $50,000.
Cody Hrabak to Kimberly and Reid Hrabak, warranty deed, part of Section 30 in Bureau Township, $430,894.79.
Arnis and Julie Stubis to Tommy Dietz, warranty deed, parts of Section 8 in Walnut Township, $62,000.
Feb. 24
Archer-Daniels-Midland Company to Adam and Matthew Sondgeroth, warranty deed, parts of Section 23 in Clarion Township, $217,800.
Feb. 26
Michael Weygand to Juan Carlos Raya, warranty deed, Lot 16 in Block 5 and part of Lot 17 in Block 5 in Riva’s First Addition in Dalzell, $108,000.
Feb. 27
Barbara Hansen (decd) and Karin Hansen (ex) to Karin Hansen, executor deed, part of Lot 97 in Princeton, $55,000.
Arthur Hartzell (decd), Donna Pourchot and Andrew Russell (adm) to Janelle and Joseph McCarter, administrator’s deed, Lot 3 in Malden, $45,000.
Michelle Mosier to Kay Taylor, warranty deed, Lot 5 in Philbrook and Pomeroy Subdivision in Princeton, $84,000.
Feb. 28
Gerald Wright (tr), Mary Wright (tr), Gerald Wright Trust and Mary Wright Trust to Donald King, Dee Ann McCune and Harry McCune, trustees' deed, parts of Section 5 in Manlius Township and parts of Section 6 in Manlius Township, $666,794.70.
Lois Swanson to Donald King, Dee Ann McCune and Harry McCune, warranty deed, parts of Section 5 in Manlius Township and parts of Section 6 in Manlius Township, $1,353,795.30.
Jennifer Flemming (adm), Michael Piper (adm) and Edwin Piper (decd) to Laura Bird and Joel Dickinson, administrator’s deed, part of Section 12 in Dover Township and part of Section 1 in Dover Township, $80,000.
James and Virginia Lovejoy to Janelle and Joseph McCarter, warranty deed, Lots 9, 10 and 11 in Elliott’s Addition of Lot 117 in Princeton, $50,000.
Andrew Russell (adm) and Robert Stanton (decd) to Donna Stanton, administrator’s deed, parts of Section 31 in Hall Township, $200,000.