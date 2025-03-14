Bureau County Property Transfers: February 18-28, 2025

The following property transfers were recorded Feb. 18 through Feb. 28 at the Bureau County Recorder of Deeds’ office. (BCR file)

Feb. 18

Allyssa and Christopher Burk to Benjamin Potts, warranty deed, part of Lot 23 in Bass Second Addition in Malden, $143,000.

Gemma Lehn, Jim Lehn, Dean Soldati and Mary Soldati to Ladd Elevator Company, warranty deed, part of Section 3 in Hall Township, $149,490.

Mackenzie Rollo to Heather Nord, warranty deed, part of Lot 18 in Gibon’s Addition in Wyanet, $108,000.

Kathryn Telfer (tr) and Robert Telfer Trust to Amie and Milton Neiman, trustees' deed, Lot 6 in Liberty Village in Princeton, $330,000.

Feb. 19

Robert Westphal to Dennis Parochetti, warranty deed, part of Section 29 in Hall Township and part of Section 20 in Hall Township, $400,000.

Feb. 20

Eric Lawson to Mary and Quentin Zittle, warranty deed, part of Lot 5 in Block 1 in Homeway Second Addition in Walnut, $37,000.

Jo and Susan Thompson to Gabriel Thompson, warranty deed, part of Section 9 in Princeton Township, $110,000.

Feb. 21

Erin Gorman Shore, Brooke Gorman and Matthew Shore to Paula Morrow and Kent Rosenkotter, warranty deed, Lot 211 in Greencroft Section 2 in Princeton, $215,000.

Donald King, Dee Ann McCune (AIF), Dee Ann McCune and Harry McCune to Bartlett Grain Company LP, warranty deed, parts of Section 3 in Concord Township and parts of Section 10 in Concord Township, $4,192,560.

Ronald Piper to Kill Fish Enterprises LLC, warranty deed, Lot 16 in Block 2 and part of Lot 17 in Block 2 in Manlius, $50,000.

Cody Hrabak to Kimberly and Reid Hrabak, warranty deed, part of Section 30 in Bureau Township, $430,894.79.

Arnis and Julie Stubis to Tommy Dietz, warranty deed, parts of Section 8 in Walnut Township, $62,000.

Feb. 24

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company to Adam and Matthew Sondgeroth, warranty deed, parts of Section 23 in Clarion Township, $217,800.

Feb. 26

Michael Weygand to Juan Carlos Raya, warranty deed, Lot 16 in Block 5 and part of Lot 17 in Block 5 in Riva’s First Addition in Dalzell, $108,000.

Feb. 27

Barbara Hansen (decd) and Karin Hansen (ex) to Karin Hansen, executor deed, part of Lot 97 in Princeton, $55,000.

Arthur Hartzell (decd), Donna Pourchot and Andrew Russell (adm) to Janelle and Joseph McCarter, administrator’s deed, Lot 3 in Malden, $45,000.

Michelle Mosier to Kay Taylor, warranty deed, Lot 5 in Philbrook and Pomeroy Subdivision in Princeton, $84,000.

Feb. 28

Gerald Wright (tr), Mary Wright (tr), Gerald Wright Trust and Mary Wright Trust to Donald King, Dee Ann McCune and Harry McCune, trustees' deed, parts of Section 5 in Manlius Township and parts of Section 6 in Manlius Township, $666,794.70.

Lois Swanson to Donald King, Dee Ann McCune and Harry McCune, warranty deed, parts of Section 5 in Manlius Township and parts of Section 6 in Manlius Township, $1,353,795.30.

Jennifer Flemming (adm), Michael Piper (adm) and Edwin Piper (decd) to Laura Bird and Joel Dickinson, administrator’s deed, part of Section 12 in Dover Township and part of Section 1 in Dover Township, $80,000.

James and Virginia Lovejoy to Janelle and Joseph McCarter, warranty deed, Lots 9, 10 and 11 in Elliott’s Addition of Lot 117 in Princeton, $50,000.

Andrew Russell (adm) and Robert Stanton (decd) to Donna Stanton, administrator’s deed, parts of Section 31 in Hall Township, $200,000.