6 fire departments in La Salle, Bureau, Marshall counties to receive fire marshal grants for equipment

Six fire departments in La Salle, Bureau, Putnam and Marshall counties will receive state funding for equipment, including the Ottawa Fire Department. (Scott Anderson)

The Grand Ridge Volunteer Fire Department will receive $16,927; Ottawa Fire Department $10,198; Tonica Volunteer Fire Department $10,650; Sheridan Community Fire Protection District $10,747; Toluca-Rutland Fire Protection District $25,992; and Mineral-Gold Fire Protection District $24,991.

The Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal announced Wednesday the recipients of the 2024 Small Equipment Grant Program.

A total of $4 million was awarded to 178 fire departments/districts and EMS providers across the state. The program was established to provide grants of up to $26,000 each for the purchase of small firefighting and ambulance equipment.

This program is an approach to a problem that has long caused difficulties for fire departments and nonprofit ambulance services in Illinois, particularly those that have hardships in generating the necessary revenue for small equipment. The purpose is to allow eligible applicants the opportunity to purchase small equipment that they may otherwise not be able to purchase. The OSFM received 347 applications, requesting around $7.7 million in funding for this grant period.

“Grant programs like our Small Equipment Grant Program are critical in providing fire departments and ambulance providers with the necessary equipment to ensure their staff can perform their duties safely and efficiently,” said Illinois State Fire Marshal James A. Rivera. “These grants alleviate the burden of tough financial decisions, allowing departments to acquire essential tools without delay, ensuring they have what they need when they need it.”

Most Illinois fire departments, fire protections districts, township fire departments and standalone, nonprofit ambulance service providers were eligible to apply. All fire departments, fire protections districts and township fire department applicants were required to have participated in the National Fire Incident Reporting System for a minimum of two years prior to applying.