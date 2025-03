Opening a new attraction, The Rock and Soul Mining Co. is located in the heart of Utica just south of the Illinois and Michigan Canal on the corner of Route 178 and Johnson Street. Pictured from the business are (left to right) Jack Wallace, Brady Donahue, Christy Donahue, Jamie Wallace and Tina Kannel. (Photo provided by Penny Volkert )

The Rock and Soul in Utica will host a Gem and Mineral Show from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, March 15 and 16, to showcase hundreds of new items fresh from the largest gem and mineral show in the world, the Tucson International Gem and Mineral Show.

Hundreds of gems, minerals, crystals and fossils will be displayed for sale.