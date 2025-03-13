Former Ottawa Mayor Robert Eschbach to discuss leadership, community involvement in virtual event

Former Ottawa Mayor Robert Eschbach will discuss his decades of experience in public service and community development with John Shaw, director of the Paul Simon Public Policy Institute.

Former Ottawa Mayor Robert Eschbach will join Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s Paul Simon Public Policy Institute for a virtual discussion on municipal leadership and community involvement at 10 a.m. Friday, March 14.

Eschbach, who served as Ottawa mayor from 1999 to 2019, will discuss his decades of experience in public service and community development with John Shaw, director of the institute.

The conversation is part of the institute’s “Understanding Our New World” series and is free and open to the public. However, registration is required to watch the event on Zoom.

Eschbach, an Ottawa native, has been heavily involved in the community throughout his life, including spearheading a floodplain management plan that garnered national accolades.

He is credited for his role in revitalizing Ottawa, particularly in downtown development, job creation and development along the Illinois River.

His efforts earned national recognition, including the Daniel Burnham Award and the 2024 Paul Simon-Jim Edgar Statesmanship Award.

Attendees can submit questions for Eschbach during registration or via email at paulsimoninstitute@siu.edu.

For more information and to register, visit Paul Simon Institute’s website at paulsimoninstitute.org/events