Bureau Valley softball overcoming offseason hits

The Bureau Valley softball team won its first regional championship in 18 years last year and had its eyes set on running it farther this season.

The graduation departures aside, the Storm didn’t count on losing the talents of two returning all-state caliber players.

Senior short stop Lesleigh Maynard, an ICA First-Team All-State selection, sustained a knee injury in basketball on the very same day she signed a scholarship offer to play for NCAA Division I Southeast Missouri State. Her loss was proceeded by the mid-school year transfer of ace pitcher Madison Smith, an ICA Second-Team All-State selection, who will be pitching for Annawan-Wethersfield this spring.

“Losing two all-state players to graduation is understandable, but losing two their senior year when the thoughts were to go farther in the postseason is tough,” second-year head coach Dave Shepard said. ”Losing Les, an all-state shortstop and leadoff slapper, is going to give us a different look. She will be on the sidelines but trust me she will be a big part of this team. She is already in my ear asking questions and wanting to help in any way.

“We’re definitely going to look different this year losing the whole outfield to graduation and two returning seniors so we will have to work harder and support each other as a family. But expectations will not change. We have 23 girls on the roster and everyone of them will be ready for the challenge.”

The Storm do have an ace in the hole to make up for the loss of Smith with senior pitcher Reglin, who recently signed to play for Illinois Central College. She posted a 7-2 record with a 2.42 ERA and 41 strikeouts to form a 1-2 punch with Smith.

“She is up for the challenge and is ready to go,” Shepard said.

Backing Reglin up in the circle will be sophomore Mallory Williams Maubach, who didn’t get to throw last year as much as Shepard wanted to last year, “but following Carly and Maddie it was tough to find innings.” Freshman Danica Benevadez will also be called upon to pitch in.

Junior Kayden Haage (22 RBIs) will move from third to take over for Maynard at shortstop and senior Sadie Bailey (.333) will move from first to the outfield. Both were transfer newcomers last year, contributing to the Storm’s regional championship.

Junior catcher Emily Wright (.418) returns as an anchor behind the plate with senior Emma Stull (.396) taking over at first base, both top contributors at bat last year.

Shepard said junior Abby Jamison is back healthy and will help out in the outfield and at second base. Freshmen Ali Carrington and Danica Benavides will help shape the newly formed outfield. Junior Kloey Trujillo, who played shortstop for the JV last year, takes over at third base while freshman Remi Marshall will serve as a utility player.

Every day in practice, Shepard says he preaches “Hustle, attitude and effort,” which will be key to their success.

The Storm will be playing in a new conference this year, the Lincoln Trail, and Shepard said they are excited for the new challenge.

“Entering a new conference also is going to be different for the girls. The LTC has very good teams and hopefully we will be up for the challenge,” he said. “Just like every team our goals will first and foremost be competitive every game we play. Hopefully we can challenge to be conference champs and of course go deep in the playoffs.”

When there are no JV games scheduled in conference play, Shepard said they will play extra innings at the end of the varsity games.