Ottawa High School to host 51st annual Fine Arts Festival

Ottawa High School’s 51st Fine Arts Festival will take place from Wednesday, March 19, to Friday, March 21.
The festival will feature a wide range of student performances and artwork, showcasing the talents of the school’s fine arts program.
The event will conclude with the “Finest of the Fine Arts” presentation at 7 p.m. Friday, March 21, in which select students will highlight their best work.
The Fine Arts Festival has become a tradition at Ottawa High School, and its success is made possible through support from the community, Ottawa High School Fine Arts Club said in a Facebook post.
Those interested in supporting this year’s event are encouraged to make a donation. The club’s goal this year is to raise $1,000 for the festival.