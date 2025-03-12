March 12, 2025
NewsElection 2025SportsNewslettersShaw Local RadioeNewspaperLocal EventsStarved Rock Country

Mediterranean diet program set March 20 in Tiskilwa

Susan Glassman to lead program

By Derek Barichello
Susan Glassman nutrition and wellness educator at the La Salle Illinois Extension office, distributes apples for the Great Apple Crunch on Thursday, Oct,. 12, 2023 at Northwest School in La Salle. The Great Apple Crunch is an annual celebration of fresh, local apples on the second Thursday of October during National Farm to School Month. The apples were donated by Boggios Orchard and Produce.

Join Susan Glassman, a nutrition and wellness educator with Illinois Extension. Learn about the health benefits of the Mediterranean diet and how to incorporate Mediterranean-style foods into your daily meals. (Scott Anderson)

The Mediterranean diet is recognized as the best overall diet for incorporating a variety of nutrient-rich foods, including fruits, vegetables, whole grains, beans and nuts.

It emphasizes limiting processed foods and added sugars to promote better overall health.

Join Susan Glassman, a nutrition and wellness educator with Illinois Extension. Learn about the health benefits of the Mediterranean diet and how to incorporate Mediterranean-style foods into your daily meals. Discover which olive oil offers the most health benefits, and sample a Mediterranean-style snack. Take home resources, recipes and tips for adopting a healthier lifestyle.

The Foods and Flavors of the Mediterranean Diet is offered from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. March 20, at Tiskilwa Library, 119 E. Main Street. Register go.illinois.edu/cookmediterranean or call 815-224-0894.

For information or to request an accommodation to participate, call Glassman at 815-224-0894.

Have a Question about this article?