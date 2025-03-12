Mediterranean diet program set March 20 in Tiskilwa

Join Susan Glassman, a nutrition and wellness educator with Illinois Extension. Learn about the health benefits of the Mediterranean diet and how to incorporate Mediterranean-style foods into your daily meals. (Scott Anderson)

The Mediterranean diet is recognized as the best overall diet for incorporating a variety of nutrient-rich foods, including fruits, vegetables, whole grains, beans and nuts.

It emphasizes limiting processed foods and added sugars to promote better overall health.

Join Susan Glassman, a nutrition and wellness educator with Illinois Extension. Learn about the health benefits of the Mediterranean diet and how to incorporate Mediterranean-style foods into your daily meals. Discover which olive oil offers the most health benefits, and sample a Mediterranean-style snack. Take home resources, recipes and tips for adopting a healthier lifestyle.

The Foods and Flavors of the Mediterranean Diet is offered from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. March 20, at Tiskilwa Library, 119 E. Main Street. Register go.illinois.edu/cookmediterranean or call 815-224-0894.

For information or to request an accommodation to participate, call Glassman at 815-224-0894.