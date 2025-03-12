La Salle County courts receive $171,980 grant for technology, including AI web chatbot

La Salle County Circuit Clerk Greg Vaccaro announced Monday, March 10, 2025, the Illinois Supreme Court has awarded a Court Technology Modernization grant in the amount of $171,980 to the La Salle County Courts. Pictured from left are Christiaan Burner of Quicket, La Salle County Circuit Clerk Greg Vaccaro and La Salle County Sheriff Adam Diss. (Photo provided by Greg Vaccaro)

La Salle County Circuit Clerk Greg Vaccaro announced Monday the Illinois Supreme Court has awarded a Court Technology Modernization grant in the amount of $171,980 to the La Salle County courts.

The purpose of the grant is to upgrade technology and related support systems for the operations of the La Salle County courts.

This grant will allow the purchase of equipment, software, digitizing of files and implement a third AI web chatbot. AI chatbot will address consumer’s needs, offer multi-language support and gets smarter with every use. The AI chatbot is a tool and will be beneficial to all users. La Salle County will be a leader in using a multi-language kiosk with capabilities to assist the general public.

Roughly $45,000 of this grant will pay for a year of the e-citation Quicket program.

All of the police agencies in La Salle County can enroll in this program at no charge.

The agencies will only have to lease or pay for the equipment for their vehicles.

“By receiving this grant, this will help offset the taxpayer dollars to keep the La Salle County Courts technologically advanced,” Vaccaro said. “We are fortunate to have received this funding from the Illinois Supreme Court.”