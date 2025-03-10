March 10, 2025
NewsElection 2025SportsNewslettersShaw Local RadioeNewspaperLocal EventsStarved Rock Country

2 injured in Route 251 crash south of Mendota

State highway was shut down for 4 hours

By Tom Collins
A semi truck passes through the intersection of Illinois Route 51 and Illinois Route 251 on Wednesday, July 17, 2024 near Mendota. An eighth mile stretch of Illinois 251 has had an uptick of crashes and fatalities lately from just south of North 36th Road to just south of 45th road.

Route 251 south of Mendota was shut down about four hours Friday night after a vehicle struck from behind a vehicle that had halted from mechanical issues. There was no shoulder. (Scott Anderson)

Route 251 south of Mendota was shut down about four hours Friday night after a vehicle struck from behind a vehicle that had halted from mechanical issues. There was no shoulder.

Mendota Fire Chief Dennis Rutishauser said in a Sunday report first responders were dispatched about 7:30 p.m. to the scene. One patient was taken to OSF St. Paul Medical Center in Mendota and then transferred to a Rockford medical center. A condition report was not available Sunday. A second motorist was taken to OSF St. Elizabeth Medical Center, Peru, with minor injuries.

Illinois State Police handled the call and an ISP reconstruction unit was called.

Mendota and Troy Grove responded as did Peru EMS. La Salle County Emergency Management Agency was requested for traffic control while the road was closed. A Life Flight medical helicopter was requested to the scene but was unable to fly because of weather conditions.

Route 251 was reopened around 11:30 p.m.

Have a Question about this article?