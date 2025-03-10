2 injured in Route 251 crash south of Mendota

Route 251 south of Mendota was shut down about four hours Friday night after a vehicle struck from behind a vehicle that had halted from mechanical issues. There was no shoulder. (Scott Anderson)

Route 251 south of Mendota was shut down about four hours Friday night after a vehicle struck from behind a vehicle that had halted from mechanical issues. There was no shoulder.

Mendota Fire Chief Dennis Rutishauser said in a Sunday report first responders were dispatched about 7:30 p.m. to the scene. One patient was taken to OSF St. Paul Medical Center in Mendota and then transferred to a Rockford medical center. A condition report was not available Sunday. A second motorist was taken to OSF St. Elizabeth Medical Center, Peru, with minor injuries.

Illinois State Police handled the call and an ISP reconstruction unit was called.

Mendota and Troy Grove responded as did Peru EMS. La Salle County Emergency Management Agency was requested for traffic control while the road was closed. A Life Flight medical helicopter was requested to the scene but was unable to fly because of weather conditions.

Route 251 was reopened around 11:30 p.m.