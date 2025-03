The Times area prep sports schedule for March 9-March 15, 2025

vewark’s Tess Carlson clears the bar in the 1A pole Vault last May at the IHSA girls state track meet in Charleston. (Alex T. Paschal)

A schedule of high school sporting events for the coming week:

Monday, March 10

Boys basketball: 3A Pontiac Supersectional – 7 p.m.; 2A Sterling Supersectional – 7 p.m.; 2A Joliet Central Supersectional – 7 p.m.; 1A NIU Supersectional (DeKalb) – 6 p.m.; 1A ISU Supersectional (Normal) – 6 p.m.

Tuesday, March 11

Track and field: Ottawa (G) in Sycamore Indoor, 4 p.m.; Streator (B&G) at Reed-Custer Indoor, 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday, March 12

Track and field: Ottawa (B) in Sycamore Indoor, Seneca (G) in Normal West Indoor Invitational, 4 p.m.

Thursday, March 13

Boys basketball: IHSA State Final Tournament (State Farm Center, Champaign)

Track and field: Streator (B) at Illinois Wesleyan, Seneca (B) at Pontiac Indoor Invitational, 4 p.m.

Friday, March 14

Boys basketball: IHSA State Final Tournament (State Farm Center, Champaign)

Track and field: Streator (B&G) at Plainfield South

Saturday, March 15

Boys basketball: IHSA State Final Tournament (State Farm Center, Champaign)

Track and field: Streator (B&G) in Reed-Custer Indoor Invitational, Seneca (B&G) in Bradley-Bourbonnais' Boiler Indoor Invitational (at Olivert University)