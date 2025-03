A drive-thru turkey supper is scheduled 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 20, at the Community United Methodist Church, 73 N. Main St., La Moille. (Shaw Local file photo)

A drive-thru turkey supper is scheduled 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 20, at the Community United Methodist Church, 73 N. Main St., La Moille.

Cost is $13 for a meal. The meal includes turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, two cold salads and a choice of pie.

There are no pre-sale tickets and no call-ins. Drive up, place an order and food will be brought to the vehicle.