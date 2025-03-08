Bureau Valley High School to offer $16,000 Switzer Scholarship

Bureau Valley High School parents and students are advised by counselors to get their application in for the 2025 Switzer Scholarship. (BCR photo)

Bureau Valley High School parents and students are advised by counselors to get their application in for the 2025 Switzer Scholarship.

There is one scholarship available this year totaling $16,000. The deadline for applications to be turned in to the Bureau Valley guidance counselor is April 25.

The committee is excited to offer this scholarship because of the scholarship fund that was initiated following the death of Mae Mungor Switzer. The fund was established with the proceeds of the John Mungor estate following his death.

The first scholarship issued from this fund in 1984 was for $5,500 awarded to the top graduating student from Walnut High School. This remained the scholarship amount until 2012.

A court review of the Switzer Trust Fund by the Florida court, where the fund was established, provided authorization to begin awarding a portion of the dividends of the fund each year.

With the graduating student now attending Bureau Valley High School, the local committee opted to maintain the provision for the top Walnut student as a way to continue an award that reflects John Switzer’s original intentions. This year a $16,000 scholarship will be awarded to the top qualifying student from the original Walnut High School District that meets the criteria of the application process.

The Bureau Valley High School guidance counselor has the information needed for the application. The application process is relatively simple and can be easily completed.