Lila Coleman wins 3 events at Morris indoor meet: The Times Thursday Roundup

Girls track and field

Seneca 2nd at Lewis: At the Morris Indoor Invitational held at Lewis University, Seneca’s girls placed second of four teams on Thursday.

For the Fighting Irish, Lila Coleman (7.70 seconds in the 55-meter dash; 27.25 in the 200; 4/85 meters in the long jump) won a trio of events, with Evelyn O’Connor (5:27.42 in the 1,600) and Emily Aldridge (2.59 in the pole vault) adding victories as well.

Contributing runner-up finishes in individual events for Seneca were Franki Meyers (triple jump), Avery Aldridge (pole vault), Delaney Cato (high jump) and Elsa Douglas (55 hurdles).

Boys track and field

Irish 4th at Morris Invite: At Lewis University, Seneca’s boys finished fourth of four teams with its top individual finishes coming from Matt Stach (1st, 6.09 meters in the long jump) and Zeb Maxwell (2nd, 11.78 in the shot put).