Streator man detained on charge of predatory sexual assault

A Streator man will be held in La Salle County Jail for allegedly sexually assaulting a girl younger than 13.

Bernard W. Fairman III, 37, also listed in Champaign, was taken into custody Wednesday on a La Salle County warrant charging him with two counts of predatory criminal sexual assault, a Class X felony carrying an extended sentencing range up to 60 years.

Fairman was charged in January following an investigation into two incidents from 2019 and 2021.

Thursday, La Salle County prosecutors successfully argued for Fairman to be detained ahead of trial, citing his criminal history and some videos with the victim in which he tried to defend his conduct.