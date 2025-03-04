Marseilles Public Library announces March 2025 events

The Marseilles Public Library announced a variety of events for the month of March, offering something for all ages. (Photo provided by Marseilles Public Library)

From story times to after-school crafting sessions, the library invites the community to join in on the fun and creativity.

10 a.m. Wednesday, March 5: Preschool Story Time. Preschool-aged children are invited for a special story time focused on seeds. Attendees will also enjoy a light snack and create a related craft.

3:45 to 4:30 p.m. Thursday, March 6: After School Crafternoon. Children are encouraged to get crafty after school for a hands-on crafting session.

5 p.m. Monday, March 10: Library Board Meeting. The public is welcome to attend the Library Board Meeting, where community members can learn more about the library’s operations and upcoming projects.

10 a.m. Wednesday, March 12: Preschool Story Time. Miss Becky will read stories from Dr. Seuss, followed by a craft activity and a snack to enjoy.

3:45 to 4:30 p.m. Thursday, March 13: After School Crafternoon. Children are invited to come by after school for another session of creative crafting.

10 a.m. Wednesday, March 19: Preschool Story Time. This story time will feature tricky leprechaun tales, a craft and green snacks in celebration of St. Patrick’s Day.

3:45 to 4:45 p.m. Thursday, March 20: After School Crafternoon. Another opportunity for after-school fun with crafting projects for kids.

10 a.m. Saturday, March 22: Adults-Only Craft Session. Adults are invited to join in making beautiful paper flower arrangements during this special crafting event.

10 a.m. Wednesday, March 26: Preschool Story Time. Preschoolers will decorate rainbows while listening to colorful stories and enjoying rainbow-themed snacks.

3:45 to 4:45 p.m. Thursday, March 27: After School Crafternoon. The month wraps up with another afternoon of crafting for kids.

To attend any of these events, register ahead of time by calling the Marseilles Public Library at 815-795-4437.