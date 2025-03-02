Seneca High School names January 2025 students of the month

The following students were selected by the Seneca High School teachers and staff as the January 2025 Students of the Month. (Julie Barichello - jbarichello@shawmedia.com)

The following students were selected by the Seneca High School teachers and staff as the January 2025 Students of the Month.

Student of the Month

Audry McNabb

Audry McNabb is the daughter of Addie and Aaron McNabb of Seneca. She plans to go to Florida Gulf Coast University to major in nursing, with the goal of becoming a nurse anesthetist. McNabb is involved in softball, volleyball, basketball, NHS, FCA, CIA, HOSA, Spanish Club, Student Ambassadors, Student Advisory Council and she holds the position of student council treasurer.

Role Model of the Month

Emmett Liberg

Emmett Liberg is the son of Kelsi and Steve Liberg from Marseilles. After graduation, he will continue to work for Prairie State Water Systems, where he is a fourth-generation driller. He really enjoys this trade. Liberg is involved in powerlifting and the FFA.

Irish Pride of the Month

Lilly Lynch

Lilly Lynch is the daughter of Pamela Lynch and CJ Cox of Seneca. Lilly plans to attend Western Illinois University to major in music education. Her goal is to become a high school band and choir teacher. She is a member of the speech team, choir, jazz band and has participated in several musicals and plays.

Irish Pride of the Month

Shan Balandang

Shan Balandang is the daughter of Maybelle and Patrick Mack of Seneca. Balandang plans to pursue a career in the medical field. Throughout her time in high school, Balandang has been active in cheerleading, track and field, Spanish Club, Math Team, ACES, Student Council, Student Ambassadors, Fall Play, Spring Musical, HOSA, Drama Club and TRUST.

Rookie of the Month

Brooklyn Sheedy

Brooklyn Sheedy is the daughter of Katie and Bud Sheedy from Mazon. She plans to attend college to study and pursue a career in nursing while continuing her passion for volleyball. Sheedy is involved in volleyball, basketball, FFA and FCCLA.