4-H Cloverbuds and Federation Members enjoys activities at JJR Next Level Fitness

Bureau, La Salle, and Marshall-Putnam 4‑H Federation members and Cloverbuds shared smiles Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025, during a fun‑filled day of activities. (Photo provided by Sarah Poignant)

On Feb. 15, 4-H Cloverbuds and Federation members across Bureau, La Salle and Marshall-Putnam counties braved the cold for a fun evening at JJR Next Level Fitness.

The event encouraged youth to stay active while exploring the fitness facility and connecting with 4-H members.

Participants had the opportunity to enjoy a variety of activities, including a bouncy house, obstacle course, climbing wall and interactive group games. The evening provided an opportunity for youth to build friendships and share their 4-H experiences. Events like this highlight the 4-H value of community, leadership and personal growth.

To learn more about 4-H opportunities, call University of Illinois Extension at 217-244-5812 or email Shasta Hladovak at shlad@illinois.edu.