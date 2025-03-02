4-H Cloverbuds and Federation Members enjoys activities at JJR Next Level Fitness

On Feb. 15, 4-H Cloverbuds and Federation members across Bureau, La Salle and Marshall-Putnam counties braved the cold for a fun evening at JJR Next Level Fitness.
The event encouraged youth to stay active while exploring the fitness facility and connecting with 4-H members.
Participants had the opportunity to enjoy a variety of activities, including a bouncy house, obstacle course, climbing wall and interactive group games. The evening provided an opportunity for youth to build friendships and share their 4-H experiences. Events like this highlight the 4-H value of community, leadership and personal growth.
To learn more about 4-H opportunities, call University of Illinois Extension at 217-244-5812 or email Shasta Hladovak at shlad@illinois.edu.