Ash Wednesday services at Trinity UCC, La Salle

Trinity United Church of Christ in La Salle will host Ash Wednesday services, including ashes and Holy Communion, at 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 5. (Photo provided)

Trinity United Church of Christ in La Salle will host Ash Wednesday services, including ashes and Holy Communion, at 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 5.

The church also announced a series of ecumenical Lenten programs with eight other churches in the Illinois Valley.

The first ecumenical service is going to be at the La Salle Congregational Church. Pastor Betty Delgado will preach on “The Good Samaritan” at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 12.

The second ecumenical service is going to be at Grace United Methodist Church in Peru. Pastor Lee Iseley will preach on “The Compassion of the Teacher” at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 19.

The third service will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 26 in Zion United Church of Christ, Peru. Pastor Karen Karczewski will preach on “The Lost Sheep.”

The fourth service will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 2 in Spring Valley United Church of Christ. Pastor Alex Garncarz will preach on “The Two Sons.”

The fifth service will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 9 in Waltham Presbyterian Church. Pastor Jon Graham will preach on “The Rich Man and Lazarus.”

Good Friday services will be at noon Friday, April 18 in DePue United Church of Christ. Pastor Joel Stevenor will preach on “The Prodigal Son.”