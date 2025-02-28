Marseilles shuts down public comments on Facebook page

Marseilles recently announced it will no longer allow public comments on its social media platforms. (Michelle Turner)

The decision was made after a series of incidents where social media posts related to city matters devolved into heated arguments, according to the city’s post on its Facebook page.

City officials said the change is to ensure that communication on official platforms remains constructive and focused on relevant issues.

“We’re not going to participate any longer in a contentious, hateful, misinformation, false information, dangerous-behavior encouraging medium,” city officials posted on Facebook.

According to the post, the decision to stop allowing public comments on social media was discussed extensively at the latest Illinois Municipal League training conference in Chicago, where it was recommended that municipalities turn off commenting.

Marseilles Mayor Jim Hollenbeck did not return a message for comment as of Thursday afternoon. The city’s Facebook page will continue to be used to provide updates, announcements and information to the public.

Multiple government entities across the region have implemented this change, including the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office and city of Morris.

City officials have assured the public that other forms of communication, such as in-person meetings and email, will remain available for residents to voice concerns or provide feedback.