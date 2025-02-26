Spring Valley to build a buried 100% fiber-to-the-premises internet network

FiberMeFast powered by Geneseo Communications Inc. announced the expansion of its network to residents and businesses of Spring Valley. (Derek Barichello)

FiberMeFast powered by Geneseo Communications Inc. announced the expansion of its network to residents and businesses of Spring Valley.

FiberMeFast will address this build in two separate phases with plans to invest more than $4 million in this multi-year fiber expansion project, marking what CEO Mike McClain said is “a major milestone in bringing 10 Gigabit internet service to the city of Spring Valley, Illinois.”

The new project is expected to begin in spring of 2025 and continue into 2026. Once complete it will provide FTTP for all residents and businesses within Spring Valley.

“Spring Valley city leaders made it clear they wanted the forefront of modern technology, with access to 10 Gigabit symmetrical high-speed fiber internet access for the residents and businesses of Spring Valley,” McClain said in a news release. “To avoid more poles and lines cluttering the right-of-way and to avoid weather related outages, FiberMeFast plans to bury its network underground. We are excited that Spring Valley city leaders had the foresight to want the best for their community and have chosen to partner with FiberMeFast powered by Geneseo Communications to deliver it.

Spring Valley Mayor Melanie Malooley-Thompson said the investment is a positive for the city’s future.

“Community-wide access to a fiber-optic network is a multi-faceted economic driver,” Malooley-Thompson said. “As our city continues to grow, it is vital that we are able to provide fast, reliable, and affordable fiber internet options. Our partnership with GCI will ensure that residents and businesses throughout Spring Valley will have access to a network that supports their community’s continued growth as well as providing increased technological capabilities. GCI’s expansion of high-capacity and reliable broadband will enable Spring Valley to attract more businesses, enhance residents’ lifestyles, and positions Spring Valley well into the future for increased economic development opportunities.”

Designs are underway and construction is expected to begin next month. With the launch, FiberMeFast will offer fully symmetrical speeds up to 10 Gigabit per second with unlimited data use.

FiberMeFast plans to open a local office in Peru, by third quarter 2025. To learn more about this project visit www.fibermefast.com.