Streator ice cream shop to open for season

Time-Out Ice Cream, 915 E. Main St., Streator, opens for the season Monday, March 3.

Hours will be 2 to 9 p.m. with the lobby closing 30 minutes prior. Easton Tinting & Wraps added a new decorative perforated vinyl film to the shop’s windows.

Tone’s Cones is accepting applications for the 2025 season as is Dairy Queen in Princeton with plans to open in early March. Tastee Freez in Spring Valley, Johnny’s Old Fashioned Ice Cream in Marseilles, and Twisty Freeze in La Salle have not made an announcement about their opening dates. Streator’s Dairy Queen has reopened for the season.

