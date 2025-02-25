February 25, 2025
Peru man arrested in traffic stop, charged with dealing cocaine

Man being held at La Salle County Jail, awaiting detention hearing

By Derek Barichello
Mariano M. Verucchi

Mariano M. Verucchi (Photo provided by La Salle County Jail)

A 23-year-old Peru man was arrested on a warrant charging him with dealing cocaine and he’s accused of having more drugs in his vehicle during a traffic stop.

Tri-County Drug Enforcement Narcotics Team task force agents along with members of the Peru Police Department and the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office K-9 team conducted a traffic stop 2:47 p.m. Monday on a vehicle occupied by Mariano M. Verucchi.

Verucchi was wanted on a La Salle County warrant for three counts of manufacturing/delivering cocaine, a class X felony. An additional 150 grams, or one-third of a pound, of cocaine was located inside the vehicle, police said.

As a result, Verucchi was charged withpossession with intent to deliver cocaine (between 100 and 400 grams), which is a Class X felony. Additional charges may be pending upon further review, Tri-DENT said in its news release.

Verucchi is being held at the La Salle County Jail awaiting a detention hearing.

