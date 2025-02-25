Peru man arrested in traffic stop, charged with dealing cocaine

A 23-year-old Peru man was arrested on a warrant charging him with dealing cocaine and he’s accused of having more drugs in his vehicle during a traffic stop.

Tri-County Drug Enforcement Narcotics Team task force agents along with members of the Peru Police Department and the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office K-9 team conducted a traffic stop 2:47 p.m. Monday on a vehicle occupied by Mariano M. Verucchi.

Verucchi was wanted on a La Salle County warrant for three counts of manufacturing/delivering cocaine, a class X felony. An additional 150 grams, or one-third of a pound, of cocaine was located inside the vehicle, police said.

As a result, Verucchi was charged withpossession with intent to deliver cocaine (between 100 and 400 grams), which is a Class X felony. Additional charges may be pending upon further review, Tri-DENT said in its news release.

Verucchi is being held at the La Salle County Jail awaiting a detention hearing.