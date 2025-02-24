‘Cooking the Mediterranean Way’ to be offered in Sheffield

Join Cornerstone Community Wellness and Susan Glassman, a nutrition and wellness educator from Illinois Extension, in Sheffield to discover the research behind the Mediterranean Diet. (Scott Anderson)

This diet emphasizes consuming a variety of nutrient-rich foods while minimizing processed foods and added sugars. “Cooking the Mediterranean Way” offers valuable ideas, tips and skills to help plan meals for the Mediterranean Way.

Learn strategies to incorporate Mediterranean types of foods and lifestyle into daily living, as well as meal planning/main entrees.

Sample a quick and easy Mediterranean Skillet Meal made together in class. Take home resources and recipes from Illinois Extension.

Cooking the Mediterranean Way is offered from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 11, at Cornerstone Community Wellness, 302 N. Mason St., Sheffield.

Register at go.illinois.edu/cookmediterranean or call 815-224-0894. Cornerstone Community Wellness will provide free childcare (for up to eight children). Call 815-454-8020 to enroll your child.

If you need reasonable accommodation to participate or need more information, contact Glassman at 815-224-0894. Extension offices are located in Princeton, Ottawa, Henry and in Oglesby on the Illinois Valley Community College campus.