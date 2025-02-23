Ottawa joins Illinois River mayors to launch Illinois River Cities and Towns Initiative

Mayors and officials from Illinois River cities meet in Peoria to launch the Illinois River Cities and Towns Initiative. Pictured (from left): Mayor John Kahl (East Peoria), Mayor Rita Ali (Peoria), Mayor Robert Hasty (Ottawa), Mayor Missey Schumacher (Channahon), and Chris Brown (Morris). (Photo Provided by Rob Hasty)

Ottawa Mayor Robert Hasty joined a group of Illinois River mayors and Corn Belt Ports members in Peoria this week to officially launch the Illinois River Cities and Towns Initiative.

The group was formed to unite riverfront communities along the Illinois River, with the goal of influencing policies and securing funding for projects that will benefit the region.

The Illinois River plays a significant role in La Salle County’s economy, and the new initiative looks to ensure riverfront communities are in a good position to advocate for needed improvements and resources.

The Illinois River Basin covers 44% of the state’s land area, with 90% of Illinois’ population residing in counties that fall within the river’s watershed.

Additionally, nearly half of the state’s agricultural production takes place within the basin.

Hasty expressed his belief that the initiative, along with partnerships with mayors from the Mississippi River and Great Lakes regions, will greatly benefit Ottawa and the entire Illinois Valley.

