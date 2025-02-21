Marseilles man accused of using balloons with accelerant in arson set for April 28 trial

A Marseilles man will stand trial April 28 for allegedly setting fire to his brother’s house while his brother was trapped inside.

Jeffrey Peterson, 45, appeared Thursday in La Salle County Circuit Court and entered a not-guilty plea to one count of aggravated arson, a Class X felony carrying six to 30 years in prison with no possibility of probation.

Chief Judge H. Chris Ryan Jr. ordered Peterson, who remains held in La Salle County Jail, to return to court April 17 for a motions hearing and April 24 for final pre-trial conference.

Peterson was charged after investigators determined the fire was set with balloons filled with gasoline or other accelerant. Peterson’s brother, the victim in the case, told police he saw Jeffrey hurl balloons from the top of stairs and into the victim’s basement bedroom.

The victim was able to escape after being helped through a basement window.

La Salle County prosecutors had said attempted murder still is under review; but as of Thursday Peterson remains charged only with the arson count.