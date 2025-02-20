Dylan Long surpasses 1,000 career points in Newark victory: The Times Wednesday Roundup

Newark’s Dylan Long (13) shoots against Hinckley-Big Rock in this file photo from January of 2025. (Sean King for Shaw Local News Ne)

Boys basketball

Newark 67, LaMoille/Ohio 32: At Newark, the host Norsemen saw Dylan Long drop a whopping 40 points to reach 1,000 for his varsity career in a lopsided Little Ten Conference victory.

Payton Wills (10 points, five steals), Reggie Chapman (seven points, seven assists) and Cody Kulbartz (15 rebounds) also led Newark (17-13 overall, 9-1 LTC), which shares the regular-season Little Ten title with Hinckley-Big Rock.

Somonauk 65, Marquette 50: At Somonauk, the host Bobcats defeated the visiting Crusaders.

Brock Sexton and Silas Johnson put in 17 points apiece to pace Somonauk, with Wes Hannibal scoring 15.

Marquette falls to 15-15 on the season heading into Friday’s regular-season finale at home against Seneca.

Indian Creek 44, Serena 41: At Serena, the Huskers suffered the home Little Ten loss on senior night to slip to 16-15 on the winter.

Beau Raikes (20 points, seven rebounds) led Serena. Payton Twait chipped in nine points.

Sandwich 74, Marengo 47: At Marengo, Sandwich (19-11, 12-2) put an exclamation point on its KRC championship.

Dom Rome (18 points), Simeion Harris (14) and Griffin Somlock (14) led the Indians.