Teen with gun last fall at Ottawa High to enter court-ordered treatment

A teen was put on probation Oct. 29 for bringing a gun on into Ottawa High School. The next day, he was charged with possessing a stolen car. Now, he’s headed into residential treatment. (Derek Barichello)

A teen was put on probation Oct. 29 for bringing a gun on into Ottawa High School. The next day, he was charged with possessing a stolen car. Now, he’s headed into residential treatment.

The teen appeared Tuesday in La Salle County Circuit Court and entered admissions to unlawful possession of a stolen motor vehicle, a Class 2 felony, and disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor. An adult would face three to seven years in prison on the felony; but minors are subject to a more diverse array of sentencing options.

In this case, the youth’s probation was extended 12 months. First, however, he’s headed into residential treatment. La Salle County prosecutors signaled that if he fails to complete the terms of probation or to follow through on his aftercare then he’ll be remanded to the La Salle County Detention Home.

“Good luck to you,” Judge Michael C. Jansz told the youth. “I hope you go there with a good attitude.”

The youth’s charge stemmed from the seizure of a .45-caliber Springfield Armory from inside a locker an Ottawa Township High School. He previously entered admissions on felony weapon charges but was out of probation one day before he was caught with the stolen car.

A second teen implicated in the seizure of the firearm is charged with unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm, both felonies that would bring an adult prison sentences of two to five years and one to three years, respectively. That case remains pending.