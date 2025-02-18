Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland girls pull off regional upset: The Times Monday Roundup

Girls basketball

Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland 48, LeRoy 42: In the semifinals of the Class 1A Heyworth Regional, the No. 8-seeded Falcons trailed the No. 2-seeded Panthers 10-7 after one quarter, 23-20 at halftime and 32-26 after three before using a 21-10 fourth-quarter advantage to pull off the upset.

FCW (17-14) advances to Thursday’s 6 p.m. championship game against No. 4-seeded and host Hornets, who topped No. 6 Lexington 37-31 in the late semifinal.

Ella Derossett scored eight of her game-high 18 points in the fourth quarter and recorded five steals, while Emma Palaschak sank a trio of 3-pointers, two in the fourth, for her nine points. Aubry Edens had nine points, Kora Edens eight points, and Ava Price four points and a team-best nine rebounds.

Dee-Mack 66, Fieldcrest 38: In the semifinals of the Class 2A Fieldcrest Regional at Minonk, the No. 8-seeded and host Knights finished their season at 16-15 with the loss to the top-seeded Chiefs.

TeriLynn Timmerman led Fieldcrest with 17 points, with Macy Gochanour adding eight and Pru Mangan six.

Boys basketball

Flanagan-Cornell 59, Hopedale Christian Life Academy 52: At Flanagan, the Falcons led 21-13 after one, 38-24 at halftime and 48-38 heading to the fourth in the victory.

Seth Jones had 20 points, Connor Reed 18 and Logan Ruddy 13 to lead F-C.