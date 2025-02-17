St. Bede names top 10 students of the Class of 2025

St. Bede Academy announced the top 10 of the Class of 2025.

These students have honorably represented the Academy in scholastic and non-scholastic events, service to their school and community and in character.

Members listed in alphabetical order are Haiden Ator, Andrea Brandner, Ziheng Chen, Madalyn Dittmar, Yibo Fan, Phillip Gray, Tyler Jordan, Greyson Marincic, Victoria Mendez and Abraham Wiesbrock.

Haiden Ator is the son of John and Julie Ator. He is a member of the First Congregational Church of La Salle and attended Dimmick Grade School. Haiden plans to attend Iowa State University to major in cybersecurity engineering. While at St. Bede Academy, he was involved in football, bowling, track and field, Lectio Divina, yearbook club, stage rats, cross country, spring musical, soccer, tennis and production crew. Outside of St. Bede Academy, Haiden enjoys bowling in the Sunday High School League. His awards include Most Improved in soccer, Most Valuable Player for bowling, Sectional Qualifier in cross country, two-time Sectional Qualifier for bowling, ILMEA All-District Musician, All-Area Boys Bowling Team and is an Illinois State Scholar.

Andrea Brandner is the daughter of Joseph Brandner and Sarah and Nathan Jasiek. She is a member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Oglesby and attended Holy Family School. Andrea plans to attend either Purdue University or Illinois State University to study animal science. While at St. Bede Academy, she has been involved in cheerleading, golf, stage rats, student government, charity club and participated in the Worldwide Youth in Science & Engineering Competition. Outside of St. Bede Academy, Andrea is involved in 4-H and shows rabbits and cattle. She is on La Salle County’s livestock judging team. Andrea is employed at the Root Beer Stand in Oglesby. Her hobbies include skiing, writing and listening to music. Andrea was an Elks Teen of the Month and is an Illinois State Scholar.

Gordon Chen is the son of Qiang Chen and Biqiong Cao. He attended Headstart International School in Zhengzhou, Henan, China. Gordon plans to attend a four-year university to major in mathematics. While at St. Bede Academy, he was involved in dorm activity club, AMC math club and anime club. Outside of St. Bede Academy, Gordon participated in the University of California Berkeley summer session. Gordon received first place at the World Youth in Science & Engineering Mathematics State Competition and placed second in Chemistry. He also received the AMC 12 Mathematical Excellence Award and AP Scholar with Distinction Award. Gordon also received the College Board National Rural and Small Town Scholar Award.

Madalyn Dittmar is the daughter of Richard and Mida Dittmar. She is a member of St. Valentine Catholic Church and attended Peru Catholic School. Madalyn plans to attend Illinois State University and major in education. While at St. Bede Academy, she participated in tennis, student government, scholastic bowl, tea club and fall theater. Madalyn received the English award, math award, two top academic awards and is an Illinois State Scholar.

Frank Fan is the son of Weifeng Fan and Nan Han. He attended Best Primary School in Zhengzhou, Henan, China and will be attending New York University to study sports management. While at St. Bede Academy, Frank was involved in cross country and physical therapy cub. Outside of St. Bede Academy, he participated in the Leap into the World of Sports Data Science and Management research program, Jiajia Summer Basketball Camp, the National Economic Competition, and “Speak for Them,” a social welfare video held by Beijing Yiwalker Public Welfare Foundation that received over 20,000 likes. He was also the recipient of the Excellent Case Award in Chinese Middle School Students Public Welfare Online Practice held by Beijing Yiwalker Public Welfare Foundation and received the Talented Player Award for basketball training camp. During Frank’s time at St. Bede Academy, he received the NEC Top Rookie Award and Regional Overall Team Silver Award in the David Ricardo Junior Division, AP Scholar, Best Teammate and Most Improved in cross-country.

Phillip Gray is the son of Jeff and Jan Gray. He is a member of St. John the Baptist Church in Lostant and attended Tonica Grade School. Phillip plans to attend a four-year university to study finance and wealth management. While at St. Bede Academy, he participated in football, basketball, student government, ambassadors and Lectio Divina. His academic awards include Excellence in Spanish, St. Bede AP U.S. History Award, Daughters of the American Revolution Award, Elks Teen of the Month and he is an Illinois State Scholar. Phillip has received athletic awards including Most Improved in basketball and football, the Hustle Award in basketball, Football Captain, First Team All-Conference, All-State Academic Team and All Area Team for football.

Tyler Jordan is the daughter of Michelle and Jeff Jordan. She is a member of First Baptist Church of Ottawa and attended Ladd Grade School. Tyler plans to attend either Ohio State University or University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign to major in criminology and law. While at St. Bede Academy, she was involved in volleyball, ambassadors, pep club and tea club. Tyler received third place in chemistry at the World Youth in Science & Engineering Competition, Academic Excellence Award in AP Chemistry and is an Illinois State Scholar.

Greyson Marincic is the son of Jeff and Christal Marincic. He is a member of Oglesby Community Church and attended Oglesby Washington Grade School. Greyson plans to attend the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and major in chemical engineering and mathematics. While at St. Bede Academy, he was involved in cross country, track & field, scholastic bowl, bowling and participated in the Worldwide Youth in Science & Engineering Competition. Outside of St. Bede Academy, Greyson is involved with 4-H. He received awards for the College Board National Rural and Small Town Recognition Award, is an Illinois State Scholar, National Merit Scholarship Program Commended Recognition, Student Government Vice-President, two-time State Qualifier in the 300m hurdles and was a State Qualifier in the 100m hurdles for track & field. Greyson will also complete his associate’s degree at Illinois Valley Community College in May 2025.

Victoria Mendez is the daughter of Alma Madera and Pedro Mendez. She is a member of St. Joseph Church in Peru and attended Peru Catholic School. Victoria plans to attend Northern Illinois University and major in accounting. While at St. Bede Academy, she participated in cheerleading, peer tutoring and in the Worldwide Youth in Science & Engineering Competition. Outside of St. Bede Academy, Victoria works at Four Star Family Restaurant and helps with their family business, River Landscaping and Tree Service/Mendez General Contractor. She also enjoys reading, hiking and traveling.

Abraham Wiesbrock is the son of Martin and Janet Wiesbrock. He is a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Wenona and attended Holy Family School. Abraham plans to attend the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign to major in economics. While at St. Bede Academy, he was involved in golf, basketball, bowling, and participated in the Worldwide Youth in Science & Engineering Competition and the Edible Car Contest. Outside of St. Bede Academy, Abraham works during the summer and enjoys the summer golf league. He received awards for College Board National Rural and Small Town Recognition Program, Academic Challenge for Engineering and Sciences, National Merit Scholarship Program Commended Recognition, St. Bede Academy Math Award, Most Healthy Car Medalist in the Edible Car Contest and is an Illinois State Scholar.