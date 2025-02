Streator police received reports of two shootings into vehicles this weekend. (Tom Sistak)

Police received a report of a firearm discharge into a vehicle at 2:30 a.m. on the 200 block of Penn Street. No injuries were reported.

Another firearm discharge into a vehicle was reported at 9:22 p.m. on the 600 block of North Sterling Street. Again, no injuries were reported.

Both shootings are under investigation..