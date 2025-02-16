Marquette’s Alex Schaefer, Sandwich pair advance to 1A state wrestling finals : The Times Saturday Roundup

Boys wrestling

Marquette’s Alex Schaefer, Sandwich pair advance to 1A state finals: At the Class 1A Oregon Sectional, Crusaders' sophomore Alex Schaefer punched his ticket to next weekend’s state finals at the State Farm Center in Champaign after a runner-up finish at 215 pounds on Saturday.

Sandwich sophomore Cooper Corder (144) and senior Devon Blanchard (215) both placed fourth to also advance.

Season ends at sectionals for Ottawa and Streator wrestlers: At the Class 2A Washington Sectional, the Pirates' sophomores Giovanni Hernandez (113, 12-15) and Wes Weatherford (190, 30-14), as well as Streator junior Jesus Martinez (132, 17-11) all had their season end in wrestlebacks.

Girls bowling

Streator’s Lily Michael season comes to a close: In the Decatur Eisenhower Sectional at Spare Time Lanes, Streator’s Lily Michael bowled a personal best of 610 in the afternoon session but was 48 pins shy of advancing to state competition.

Michael recorded morning games of 133, 143, 194 for a 470, then rolled games of 205, 190, 215 in the afternoon for an overall total of 1,080.

Ottawa’s Kilah Figenbaum ends season at sectional: In the Oregon Sectional at the Plum Hollow Family Center, the Pirates Kilah Figenbaum posted a six-game total of 1,061 but fell 128 pins short of a state berth.

Boys basketball

Hinckley-Big Rock 67, Marquette 43: At Shabbona, the Crusaders, despite 21 points and three steals from Alec Novotney, fell to the Royals at the Indian Creek Shootout.

Girls basketball

Bureau Valley 54, Somonauk-Leland 42: At Manlius in the Class 2A Princeton Regional quarterfinals, the No. 8-seeded Bobcats fell to the No. 9 Storm to finish the season.

Kiley Mason led S-L with 19 points, while Ashley McCoy added six points and three assists, and Macey Kinney and Abby Hohmann chipped in five points each.

Putnam County 47, Earlville 44: At Earlville in the Class 1A St. Bede Regional quarterfinals, the No. 9-seeded Red Raiders season ended with the loss to the No. 10-seeded Panthers.

Earlville was led by Addie Scherer (14 points, 10 rebounds), Bailey Miller (nine points, seven rebounds), Natalie Hall (eight points) and Jacey Helgesen (eight points, four rebounds, four assists).

Fieldcrest 59, Manito Midwest Central 47: At Minonk in the Class 2A Peoria Manual Regional quarterfinals, the No. 8-seeded Knights (16-14) advanced to Monday’s 6 p.m. semifinal against top-seed Dee-Mack with the victory over the Raiders.

Macy Gochanour posted 24 points for Fieldcrest, with Pru Mangan adding 18 and TeriLynn Timmerman chipping in 11.

Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland 50, Normal Calvary Christian 43: At Flanagan in the Class 1A Heyworth Regional quarterfinals, the No. 8-seeded Falcons advanced to Monday’s 6 p.m. semifinal against No. 2 LeRoy with the win over the No. 9 Knights.

Ella Derossett led FCW with 22 points, including 7 of 7 from the free-throw line, six rebounds and five steals. Kora Edens added 12 points and Emma Palaschak nine points and five rebounds.