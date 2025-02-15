2 anhydrous ammonia certified grower trainings set March 13

University of Illinois Extension serving Bureau, La Salle, Marshall and Putnam counties is offering two Anhydrous Ammonia Certified Grower Trainings on March 13. (Photo provided by Lynn Betts, USDA)

The University of Illinois Extension serving Bureau, La Salle, Marshall and Putnam counties is offering two anhydrous ammonia certified grower trainings March 13.

This training is in cooperation with the Illinois Department of Agriculture. There is no charge.

The afternoon session will be from 1:30 to 3 p.m. March 13 at the Marshall-Putnam County Extension Office, 509 Front St., Henry. To register for the afternoon session, visit go.illinois.edu/CGAfternoon.

The evening session will be from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Illinois Valley Community College, Room CTC-124/125, 815 N. Orlando Smith Road, Oglesby. To register for the evening session, visit go.illinois.edu/CGEvening.

For an accommodation to participate, contact Emily Hansen at emhansen@illinois.edu or 815-224-0896. Early requests are strongly encouraged to allow sufficient time to meet access needs.