Bureau Valley takes top seed into Lincoln Trail Conference boys tournament

Bureau Valley's Landon Hulsing makes his moves on Annawan's Dillon Ketelson on Friday, Feb. 7 at the Storm Cellar. The Storm won 54-36 to take over the top spot in the Lincoln Trail Conference and finished 11-0. (Photo provided by Dan DeVenney)

Bureau Valley will take the No. 1 seed into the Lincoln Trail Conference boys basketball Tournament at Princeville.

The tournament has been reformatted this year with the top four seeds paired in semifinals, playing for berths into the championship.

The Storm, who finished 11-0 in their first run in the LTC this year, are scheduled to face No. 4 Princeville in Saturday’s semifinals at 6:30 p.m. The winner advances to Wednesday’s finals at 7:30 p.m. against the winner between No. 2 Abingdon-Avon and No. 3 Annawan.

Saturday’s schedule

Junior High Gym

Game 1 - (9) Stark Co. vs. (12) West Central, 11 a.m.

Game 2 - (10) Wethersfield vs. (11) Knoxville, 12:30 p.m.

PHS High School Gym

Game 3 - (5) Galva vs. (8) Ridgewood, 2 p.m.

Game 4 - (6) United vs. (7) ROWVA-Williamsfield, 3:30 p.m.

Game 5 - (2) Abingdon-Avon vs. (3) Annawan, 5 p.m

Game 6 - (1) Bureau Valley vs. (4) Princeville, 6:30 p.m.

Monday, February 17th

2025 PHS High School Gym

Game 7 - Losers of 3-4, 6 p.m. (7th place)

Game 8 - Winners of 3-4, 7:30 p.m. (5th place)

Junior High Gym

Game 9 - Losers 1-2, 6 p.m. (11th Place)

Game 10 - Winners 1-2, 7:30 p.m. (9th Place)

Wednesday, February 19

Game 11 - Losers of 5-6, 6 p.m. (3rd place)

Game 12 - Winners 5-6, 7:30 p.m. (1st place)