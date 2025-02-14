BCR boys and girls sectional wrestling preview

Princeton's Cade Odell wrestles during the 61st annual Lyle King wrestling tournament on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2024 at Princeton High School. He will compete in the Oregon Sectional this weekend looking to punch his ticket back to state. (Scott Anderson)

Class 1A Oregon Boys Sectional

When: Friday and Saturday

Worthy of note: Princeton sends four regional champions among its six qualifiers. Augustus Swanson (120 pounds), Kane Dauber (132), Casey Etheridge (165) and Cade Odell (285) all won regional titles, while Ace Christiansen (144) was regional runner-up and Jacob Paull (113) was third. Christiansen (third), Odell (fourth) and Swanson qualified for state last year along with Etheridge. ... St. Bede’s Mikey Benge (113) claimed the Bruins' first regional title on their home floor with a 16-0 technical fall as St. Bede hosted a regional for the first time. Garrett Connelly also won regional title at 190. Also advancing for the Bruins were Max Moreno (126) and Andre Pineda (157) with second-place medals and Jordan Coventry (165) with a third-place finish. ... Putnam County-Hall’s Alex Tucker (190) qualified by placing third at regional.

Next: The top four wrestlers at each weight class advance to the IHSA state finals next weekend in Champaign.

Princeton's Ace Christiansen wrestles Richmond-Burton's Emmett Nelson during the 61st annual Lyle King wrestling tournament on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2024 at Princeton High School. (Scott Anderson)

Geneseo 1A Oregon Girls Sectional

When: Friday and Saturday

Worthy of note: Princeton junior Izzy Gibson placed second at the Metamora Regional to advance to sectionals. She looks for a return trip to state, having made PHS history as the first girl to qualify a year ago. ... Putnam County senior Bailey Herr and junior Ella Irwin both placed third at the Metamora Regional to advance to sectionals. Herr is a two-time state qualifier.

Next: The top four wrestlers at each weight class advance to the IHSA state finals on Feb. 28-March 1 in Bloomington.