Peru barbershop hosts grand re-opening under new ownership

Tony’s Barber Shop at 815 Peoria St. in Peru hosted its grand reopening Monday with a ribbon cutting ceremony attended by friends, family, public officials and patrons. (Photo provided by Penny Wamhoff )

Tony’s Barber Shop at 815 Peoria St. in Peru recently hosted its grand reopening with a ribbon cutting ceremony attended by friends, family, public officials and patrons.

René Alfaro purchased the barbershop from Lori Keenan, who retired. Alfaro and her husband, Victor Alfaro, said in a news release they will take great pride in taking care of the communities' hair care needs.

“This is a dream come true for my family and myself,” she said in a news release. “I come with 18 years of experience. We are a family orientated business with a traditional barbershop feel.”

Alfaro said the shop cuts men, women, and children’s hair; including traditional and modern styles.

Alfaro said the shop is kid and Autism friendly as well as we can accommodate anyone who may have an impairment. It’s wheelchair accessible and has a station set up just for that purpose.

“This shop is historic, and we want to continue adding to that rich history with the communities' continued support,” Alfaro said. “Everyone from any walk of life is welcome here. You can expect to be treated as a person, not a number at our shop. We will show you respect, kindness, and gratitude.”

Alfaro said the prices will stay the same along with the name and number everyone is used to. The shop is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Friday and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays.

To make an appointment call 815-223-7258 or walk-ins are welcome.