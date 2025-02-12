Ottawa falls short at Dunlap : The Times Tuesday Roundup

Boys basketball

Dunlap 60, Ottawa 49: At Dunlap, the Pirates trailed 19-11 after one quarter and 35-22 at halftime but closed to within five heading to the fourth in a loss to the Eagles on Tuesday.

Evan Snook had 14 points and Owen Sanders 13 to lead Ottawa.

LeRoy 51, Woodland 42: At LeRoy, the Warriors (18-10) fell short on the road to the Panthers.

Nick Plesko and Quentin Porter each had 10 points to lead Woodland.

IMSA 46, Somonauk 44: At Aurora, the Bobcats dropped the close Little Ten Conference game to the Titans.

Brock Sexton led Somonauk with 21 points, while Weston Hannibal added 11.

Rockford Christian Life 70, Leland 34: At Rockford, the Panthers dropped the road game to the Eagles.

Fieldcrest 67, Flanagan-Cornell 59: At Flanagan, the Knights trailed the Falcons 18-7 after one quarter but outscored the hosts 43-22 over the next two to record the Heart of Illinois Conference win.

Fieldcrest was led by a game-high 27 points from Eddie Lorton, with Jordan Heider adding 15 and Layten Gerdes 10.

Logan Ruddy’s 19 points led F-C, while Seth Jones had 15 and Connor Reed 12.

Girls basketball

Ottawa 57, Rochelle 37: At Rochelle, the Pirates recorded their 20th win of the season, topping the Hubs in the Interstate 8 Conference game.

Seneca 79, Newark 21: At Newark, the Fighting Irish (22-8) raced out to a 22-6 lead after the opening quarter in the victory over the Norsemen.

Audry McNabb led Seneca with 14 points, followed by eight points each from Alyssa Zellers and Lauryn Barla. Lainie Olson, Graysen Provance and Emma Mino posted seven points apiece.

Roanoke-Benson 55, Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland 36: At Roanoke, the Falcons fell behind 25-5 after the first quarter in the loss to the Rockets.

FCW was led by Emma Palaschak’s 14 points and four rebounds, and 12 points, nine rebounds, five assists and eight steals from Ella Derossett.