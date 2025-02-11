Princeton JV Scholastic Bowl team wins Kaneland tournament

The Princeton High School Junior Varsity Scholastic Bowl team went undefeated, securing victories in all eight of their matches. Pictured are Aiden Robinson, Trevyn Munson, Hanna Claiborne and Rockne Berlinski. (Photo provided by Brody Anderson)

The team achieved perfect sweeps at both the conference meet in Prophetstown on Feb. 3, and at the Kaneland Tournament on Feb. 8, where the team emerged as outright champions. This week, the Tigers defeated Orion, Erie-Prophetstown, Buffalo Grove, Byron, Kaneland, Streator and Moline.

JV Coach Wendy Fredrickson said she was proud of the team’s achievements, highlighting their hard work and determination.

“This team has shown incredible dedication, and their success reflects the effort they put in every day,” Fredrickson said. “It’s been amazing to watch them grow and compete at such a high level.”

With one JV event remaining – a conference meet at Sherrard where Princeton will face Sherrard and Rockridge – the team stands at a 37-13 record, ranking second in the conference.

Meanwhile, the Princeton varsity team is enjoying a strong season, holding a 54-15 record. The team will compete at the Streator Rotary Tournament on Saturday, Feb. 15, before hosting the 2A Masonic Sectional the following weekend.