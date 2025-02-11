Know your town’s parking rules in La Salle, Bureau counties ahead of predicted snowfall

A winter storm is predicted to bring snowfall totals of 3 to 6 inches Wednesday in and around La Salle and Bureau counties. It is important to know your community’s parking rules to help plows get around and to save yourself from getting towed, snowed in or a parking ticket. (Scott Anderson)

It is important to know your community’s parking rules to help plows get around and to save yourself from getting towed, snowed in or a parking ticket.

It is unlawful to park any vehicle on any public street in the city limits at any time after 24 hours have elapsed following a snowfall of 3 inches or more until the snow and ice on the public street has been plowed from curb to curb. A person may be subject to a $25 fine for violating the parking ordinance.

After a snowfall of 2 or more inches, it is illegal to park on a street marked as a snow route.

It is unlawful to park any vehicle on any public street in the city at any time after a snowfall of 2 inches or more has occurred, unless the snow has ceased and has been plowed off or otherwise removed from the street.

It is unlawful to park any vehicle on any public street in the city at any time within 12 hours after a snowfall of two inches or more has occurred or until the snow has been removed, whichever occurs sooner.

There is no parking on any of the following streets and parking lots in the city at any time commencing 12 hours after a snowfall of two inches or more has occurred, and from then until snow has been removed from the following streets and parking lots: All of Columbus Street, La Salle Street from Norris Drive south to the north end of Veteran’s Memorial Bridge, Clinton Street from Lafayette Street south to Woodward Memorial parking lot, Fulton Street from Lafayette Street south to Madison Street, the Fulton Street parking lot between Madison and Jefferson Streets, Clay Street from Main Street south to Ottawa Avenue, Creedon Hotel parking lot at Columbus and Madison, the parking lot at the southeast corner of Jackson and Clinton, the parking lot at the southwest corner of Jackson and Columbus, the parking lot on the east side of Columbus between Jefferson and Jackson, Hassel parking lot at the southeast corner of Jefferson and Clinton, Norris Drive from LaSalle Street east to the Fox River Bridge, Washington Street from LaSalle Street east to Columbus Street, Lafayette Street from Boyce Memorial Drive east to Columbus Street, Jackson Street from Fulton Street east to Columbus Street, Jefferson Street from Fulton Street east to the Fox River, Madison Street from Boyce Memorial Drive east to the Fox River, Main Street from Boyce Memorial Drive east to Green Street, Lincoln Plaza parking lot, Woodward Memorial parking lot, Lincoln Place, Ottawa Avenue from Boyce Memorial Drive east to Clay Street, Court Street, East side of Paul Street from Jackson Street to Superior Street, and west side of Post Street from LaFayette Street to Superior Street.

Parking is prohibited on city streets after 3 inches of snowfall. The city of Peru deploys up to 15 trucks to both plow and salt the nearly 70 miles of city streets during and after snowfalls. When the roads are clear of vehicles plow truck drivers can more safely and efficiently clean streets. Vehicles should be moved in advance of the snow event but no later than when 3 inches of snow has fallen and not be parked back on the city streets until such time the street is cleared from curb to curb.

It is unlawful for any person to park any vehicle on any public street, alley or municipally owned or leased parking lot in the city at anytime within 12 hours after a snowfall of 3 inches or more has occurred or until the snow has been removed. Vehicles parked in violation of this section may be removed at the owner’s expense.

The village of Seneca is asking residents to move their vehicles off of the streets so snowplows can get through. If vehicles are in the way, streets may not get plowed.

Parking is prohibited on marked snow routes and in the downtown business district after 3 inches of snow.

A vehicle cannot be parked on Main Street between 3 and 5 a.m., or at any time on Bridge, Bloomington or Park streets within the city limits, when snowfall reaches a depth of two inches or more. A vehicle in violation of this section may be towed from its location.