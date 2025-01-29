Bureau County girls basketball top 25 all-time scoring leaders

Keighley Davis finished as Princeton’s all-time leading scorer, girls or boys, and as the No. 4 scorer all-time for Bureau County girls. Teammate Camryn Driscoll finished 20th all-time and St. Bede senior Lili McClain cracked the list at No. 25. Here’s a look at the 25 all-time top girls scoring leaders for Bureau County schools past and present as researched by BCR Sports Editor Kevin Hieronymus:
|Name (years played)
|School
|Points
|1) Kailey Klein (2002-06)
|Hall
|2,486
|2) Lexi Loftus (2014-18)
|LaMoille/Ohio
|2,029
|3) Jolene Bair (1989-93)
|Neponset
|1,989
|4) Keighley Davis (2022-26)
|Princeton
|1,689
|5) Kim Hansen (1988-92)
|Neponset
|1,530
|6) Tiah Romagnoli (1996-99)
|Princeton
|1,506
|7) Katie Carls (2003-06)
|St. Bede
|1,471
|8) Maria Lorenzi (1990-94)
|St. Bede
|1,453
|9) Nigel Geuther (1999-03)
|LaMoille
|1,440
|10) Hanah Hart (2017-21)
|Hall
|1,434
|11) Saige Barnett (2015-19)
|Bureau Valley
|1,426
|12) Angel Jaggers (1985-89)
|Manlius
|1,405
|13) Rachael Weeks (1990-94)
|Neponset
|1,370
|14) Hunter Galassi (2013-17)
|Hall
|1,330
|15) Bethany Ellis (1994-98)
|Walnut/BV
|1,315
|16) McKenna Christiansen (2021-24)
|Hall
|1,299
|17) Kathy Milnes (1986-89)
|Neponset
|1,297
|18) Brooke Jensen (2003-07)
|Princeton
|1,283
|19) Jen Andes (2004-08)
|Hall
|1,265
|20) Camryn Driscoll (2023-26)
|Princeton
|1,203
|21) Christen Hurley (2015-18)
|Bureau Valley
|1,199
|22) Jaclyn Kain (2009-12)
|Hall
|1,173
|23) Anna Murray (2014-18)
|Princeton
|1,169
|24) Melanie Thompson (2007-10)
|Bureau Valley
|1,147
|25) Lili McClain (2022-06)
|St. Bede
|1,143
Notes on players
Kailey Klein is also the all-time leading scorer (2,140) for Cleveland State University and has her No. 23 retired there
Jolene Bair led the Lady Zephyrs to three straight Sweet 16 appearances. She played for Illinois Central College’s National Junior College champions
Saige Barnett is the Storm’s head volleyball coach
McKenna Christiansen is a sophomore member of the basketball team at Illinois College