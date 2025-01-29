Bureau County girls basketball top 25 all-time scoring leaders

Keighley Davis finished as Princeton’s all-time leading scorer, girls or boys, and as the No. 4 scorer all-time for Bureau County girls with 1,689 career points. (Scott Anderson)

Keighley Davis finished as Princeton’s all-time leading scorer, girls or boys, and as the No. 4 scorer all-time for Bureau County girls. Teammate Camryn Driscoll finished 20th all-time and St. Bede senior Lili McClain cracked the list at No. 25. Here’s a look at the 25 all-time top girls scoring leaders for Bureau County schools past and present as researched by BCR Sports Editor Kevin Hieronymus:

Name (years played) School Points 1) Kailey Klein (2002-06) Hall 2,486 2) Lexi Loftus (2014-18) LaMoille/Ohio 2,029 3) Jolene Bair (1989-93) Neponset 1,989 4) Keighley Davis (2022-26) Princeton 1,689 5) Kim Hansen (1988-92) Neponset 1,530 6) Tiah Romagnoli (1996-99) Princeton 1,506 7) Katie Carls (2003-06) St. Bede 1,471 8) Maria Lorenzi (1990-94) St. Bede 1,453 9) Nigel Geuther (1999-03) LaMoille 1,440 10) Hanah Hart (2017-21) Hall 1,434 11) Saige Barnett (2015-19) Bureau Valley 1,426 12) Angel Jaggers (1985-89) Manlius 1,405 13) Rachael Weeks (1990-94) Neponset 1,370 14) Hunter Galassi (2013-17) Hall 1,330 15) Bethany Ellis (1994-98) Walnut/BV 1,315 16) McKenna Christiansen (2021-24) Hall 1,299 17) Kathy Milnes (1986-89) Neponset 1,297 18) Brooke Jensen (2003-07) Princeton 1,283 19) Jen Andes (2004-08) Hall 1,265 20) Camryn Driscoll (2023-26) Princeton 1,203 21) Christen Hurley (2015-18) Bureau Valley 1,199 22) Jaclyn Kain (2009-12) Hall 1,173 23) Anna Murray (2014-18) Princeton 1,169 24) Melanie Thompson (2007-10) Bureau Valley 1,147 25) Lili McClain (2022-06) St. Bede 1,143

Notes on players

Kailey Klein is also the all-time leading scorer (2,140) for Cleveland State University and has her No. 23 retired there

Jolene Bair led the Lady Zephyrs to three straight Sweet 16 appearances. She played for Illinois Central College’s National Junior College champions

Saige Barnett is the Storm’s head volleyball coach

McKenna Christiansen is a sophomore member of the basketball team at Illinois College