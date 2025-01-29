Shaw Local

Bureau County girls basketball top 25 all-time scoring leaders

St. Bede's Parker McClain blocks Princeton's Keighley Davis shot during the Class 2A Regional semifinal game on Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026 at St. Bede Academy.

Keighley Davis finished as Princeton’s all-time leading scorer, girls or boys, and as the No. 4 scorer all-time for Bureau County girls with 1,689 career points. (Scott Anderson)

By Kevin Hieronymus

Keighley Davis finished as Princeton’s all-time leading scorer, girls or boys, and as the No. 4 scorer all-time for Bureau County girls. Teammate Camryn Driscoll finished 20th all-time and St. Bede senior Lili McClain cracked the list at No. 25. Here’s a look at the 25 all-time top girls scoring leaders for Bureau County schools past and present as researched by BCR Sports Editor Kevin Hieronymus:

Name (years played)SchoolPoints
1) Kailey Klein (2002-06)Hall2,486
2) Lexi Loftus (2014-18)LaMoille/Ohio2,029
3) Jolene Bair (1989-93)Neponset1,989
4) Keighley Davis (2022-26)Princeton1,689
5) Kim Hansen (1988-92)Neponset1,530
6) Tiah Romagnoli (1996-99)Princeton1,506
7) Katie Carls (2003-06)St. Bede1,471
8) Maria Lorenzi (1990-94)St. Bede1,453
9) Nigel Geuther (1999-03)LaMoille1,440
10) Hanah Hart (2017-21)Hall1,434
11) Saige Barnett (2015-19)Bureau Valley1,426
12) Angel Jaggers (1985-89)Manlius1,405
13) Rachael Weeks (1990-94)Neponset1,370
14) Hunter Galassi (2013-17)Hall1,330
15) Bethany Ellis (1994-98)Walnut/BV1,315
16) McKenna Christiansen (2021-24)Hall1,299
17) Kathy Milnes (1986-89)Neponset1,297
18) Brooke Jensen (2003-07)Princeton1,283
19) Jen Andes (2004-08)Hall1,265
20) Camryn Driscoll (2023-26)Princeton1,203
21) Christen Hurley (2015-18)Bureau Valley1,199
22) Jaclyn Kain (2009-12) Hall1,173
23) Anna Murray (2014-18)Princeton1,169
24) Melanie Thompson (2007-10)Bureau Valley1,147
25) Lili McClain (2022-06)St. Bede1,143

Notes on players

Kailey Klein is also the all-time leading scorer (2,140) for Cleveland State University and has her No. 23 retired there

Jolene Bair led the Lady Zephyrs to three straight Sweet 16 appearances. She played for Illinois Central College’s National Junior College champions

Saige Barnett is the Storm’s head volleyball coach

McKenna Christiansen is a sophomore member of the basketball team at Illinois College

Hall All-Stater Kailey Klein is the all-time leading scorer for Bureau County girls basketball with 2,486 career points. (BCR file)

Kevin Hieronymus

Kevin Hieronymus

Kevin has been sports editor of the BCR since 1986, covering Bureau County and IL Valley Sports. Was previously sports editor of the St. Louis Daily News and a regular contributor for the St. Louis Cardinals Magazine. He is a member of the IBCA and Illinois Valley Hall of Fames. He is one of 4 sportswriters from his tiny hometown Atlanta, IL