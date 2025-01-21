February 15, 2025
Boys basketball standings, Feb. 15

By Kevin Hieronymus
Princeton senior Jordan Reinhardt during Friday's Senior Night game against Hall. The Tigers won 51-29.

Jordan Reinhardt and the Princeton Tigers improved to 15-12 overall, 7-2 in the Three Rivers East with a 51-29 win over Hall on Friday.

A look at area boys basketball standings

BCR teamsW-L
Bureau Valley (11-0 Lincoln Trail) 20-9
Princeton (7-2 TRAC East) 15-12
St. Bede (4-4 TCC)13-16
Hall (2-7 TRAC East) 11-14
LaMoille (1-8 Little Ten)7-22
DePue (0-9 Little Ten)2-22
Three Rivers EastConAll
Mendota8-118-8
Princeton7-215-12
Newman4-516-14
Kewanee3-614-15
Erie-Prophetstown3-68-16
Hall2-711-14
Three Rivers WestConAll
Sherrard8-125-3
Orion6-323-6
Rockridge6-318-9
Riverdale4-518-9
Mercer County2-712-16
Monmouth-Roseville1-811-16
Tri-CountyConAll
Seneca8-024-5
Woodland6-218-11
Roanoke-Benson6-211-15
Lowpoint-Washburn4-414-11
Dwight4-312-14
Marquette5-315-13
St. Bede4-413-16
Midland 3-510-16
Henry-Senachwine0-75-20
Putnam County0-80-27
Lincoln TrailConAll
Bureau Valley11-020-9
Annawan9-220-5
Abingdon-Avon9-215-12
Galva 8-320-6
Princeville7-320-7
Monmouth United6-516-11
Ridgewood4-713-14
ROWVA-Williamsfield3-88-19
Stark County3-87-18
Wethersfield2-96-21
Biggsville West Central1-96-21
Knoxville1-101-27
Little TenConAll
HBR8-121-8
Newark8-116-12
Indian Creek7-218-9
Earlville6-412-17
Serena7-216-14
Somonauk5-511-17
IMSA5-59-16
Leland3-710-16
Hiawatha2-89-16
LaMoille1-87-22
DePue0-92-21
Other area teamsAll
Dixon (5-4 BNC)22-7
Streator (12-1 IC8)22-5
Fieldcrest (8-2)20-8
Rock Falls (7-2 BNC)19-7
Sterling (5-7 WB6)14-14
L-P (5-3 I-8)12-17
Amboy (3-6 NUIC)10-16
Ottawa (1-8 I-8)9-15
Rochelle (2-7 I-8)9-18
Geneseo (1-12 WB6)1-24
