Boys basketball standings, Feb. 15

A look at area boys basketball standings
|BCR teams
|W-L
|Bureau Valley (11-0 Lincoln Trail)
|20-9
|Princeton (7-2 TRAC East)
|15-12
|St. Bede (4-4 TCC)
|13-16
|Hall (2-7 TRAC East)
|11-14
|LaMoille (1-8 Little Ten)
|7-22
|DePue (0-9 Little Ten)
|2-22
|Three Rivers East
|Con
|All
|Mendota
|8-1
|18-8
|Princeton
|7-2
|15-12
|Newman
|4-5
|16-14
|Kewanee
|3-6
|14-15
|Erie-Prophetstown
|3-6
|8-16
|Hall
|2-7
|11-14
|Three Rivers West
|Con
|All
|Sherrard
|8-1
|25-3
|Orion
|6-3
|23-6
|Rockridge
|6-3
|18-9
|Riverdale
|4-5
|18-9
|Mercer County
|2-7
|12-16
|Monmouth-Roseville
|1-8
|11-16
|Tri-County
|Con
|All
|Seneca
|8-0
|24-5
|Woodland
|6-2
|18-11
|Roanoke-Benson
|6-2
|11-15
|Lowpoint-Washburn
|4-4
|14-11
|Dwight
|4-3
|12-14
|Marquette
|5-3
|15-13
|St. Bede
|4-4
|13-16
|Midland
|3-5
|10-16
|Henry-Senachwine
|0-7
|5-20
|Putnam County
|0-8
|0-27
|Lincoln Trail
|Con
|All
|Bureau Valley
|11-0
|20-9
|Annawan
|9-2
|20-5
|Abingdon-Avon
|9-2
|15-12
|Galva
|8-3
|20-6
|Princeville
|7-3
|20-7
|Monmouth United
|6-5
|16-11
|Ridgewood
|4-7
|13-14
|ROWVA-Williamsfield
|3-8
|8-19
|Stark County
|3-8
|7-18
|Wethersfield
|2-9
|6-21
|Biggsville West Central
|1-9
|6-21
|Knoxville
|1-10
|1-27
|Little Ten
|Con
|All
|HBR
|8-1
|21-8
|Newark
|8-1
|16-12
|Indian Creek
|7-2
|18-9
|Earlville
|6-4
|12-17
|Serena
|7-2
|16-14
|Somonauk
|5-5
|11-17
|IMSA
|5-5
|9-16
|Leland
|3-7
|10-16
|Hiawatha
|2-8
|9-16
|LaMoille
|1-8
|7-22
|DePue
|0-9
|2-21
|Other area teams
|All
|Dixon (5-4 BNC)
|22-7
|Streator (12-1 IC8)
|22-5
|Fieldcrest (8-2)
|20-8
|Rock Falls (7-2 BNC)
|19-7
|Sterling (5-7 WB6)
|14-14
|L-P (5-3 I-8)
|12-17
|Amboy (3-6 NUIC)
|10-16
|Ottawa (1-8 I-8)
|9-15
|Rochelle (2-7 I-8)
|9-18
|Geneseo (1-12 WB6)
|1-24