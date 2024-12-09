Reddick library to host Story Time with Santa

Reddick Public Library in Ottawa will host Story Time with Santa from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 14. (Photo provided by Lisa Katrein)

Reddick Public Library in Ottawa will host Story Time with Santa from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 14.

Create a special holiday craft, then welcome the jolly old man and listen to stories, sing along with some holiday songs, followed by a photo opportunity with Santa.

The library is located at 1010 Canal St. Call 815-434-0509 or go to https://www.reddicklibrary.org/ for more information.

6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9: Board of Trustees meeting. The public is invited to attend the monthly board of trustees meeting.

10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10: Ready, Set, Read! Ages 3-6 years. Join the library for a fun story time featuring music, movement activities, singalongs, literacy games, crafts and stories.

4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10: Teen DIY, seventh through 12th grades. Try one of our DIY projects. This month the library is leading the group in upcycling snack boxes into gift bags.

7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10: The Magic of Raina Telgemeier, seventh through 12th grades. Illinois Libraries Present an evening with Raina Telgemeier, the critically acclaimed author and illustrator of the graphic novels “Smile,” “Drama,” “Sisters,” “Ghosts,” and “Guts.” She also has adapted and illustrated four graphic novel versions of Ann M. Martin’s Baby-Sitter’s Club series and has contributed short stories to many anthologies. To register for this virtual program, go to https://bit.ly/ILP_RainaTelgemeier. This event is made possible by Illinois Libraries Present, a statewide collaboration among public libraries offering premier events. ILP is funded in part by a grant awarded by the Illinois State Library, a department of the Office of Secretary of State, using funds provided by the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services, under the provisions of the Library Services and Technology Act. ILP is committed to inclusion and accessibility. To request accommodations, email illinoislibrariespresent@gmail.com.

10 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11: Shake, Rattle, Read!, 9 to 36 months. Sing, dance, craft and create priceless memories at this fun interactive story time planned especially for the younger crowd.

4 to 4:45 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11: Festive Physics, third through sixth grades. Get in the holiday spirit by designing some Christmas chain reactions.

7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12: Holiday Sweater Bingo, adults. Wear your favorite holiday sweater and have a blast at bingo, where you can win gift card prizes.

1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14: Loop Group, adults. Learn to knit and crochet in a fun environment from knowledgeable people.