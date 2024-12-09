Marseilles library to host Santa visit

Santa will be making a visit to the Marseilles Public Library on Wednesday, Dec. 18. (Photo provided by Marseilles Public Library)

Santa will be making a visit to the Marseilles Public Library on Wednesday, Dec. 18.

Beginning at 10 a.m., there will be a Story Time with Santa event at the library, 155 E. Bluff St. Sit by the tree and enjoy some stories read by Santa. Children are welcome to take home a candy cane and an ornament after getting a photo with Santa.

For more information on library events, call 815-795-4437 or go to https://www.marseilleslibrary.com/. Register for all activities by calling the library.

5:15 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9: Library Board meeting, open to the public.

10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11: Preschool Story Time. Enjoy some holiday-themed stories and a craft

3:45 to 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, and Thursday, Dec. 19: Crafternoon. School-age children are welcome to attend the library and make crafts. library crafts.

The library will be closed Dec. 24, 25 and 26 for the Christmas holiday. The library also will close at 3 p.m. Dec. 31 for the New Years holiday.