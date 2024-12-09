IVCC celebrates 4 honored in 2024 Community Cornerstone Awards

Four Illinois Valley Community College leaders were part of a group recognized by the Illinois Valley Chamber of Commerce recently for their contributions across the Illinois Valley region. (Scott Anderson - sanderson@shawmedia.com)

Four Illinois Valley Community College leaders were part of a group recognized by the Illinois Valley Chamber of Commerce recently for their contributions across the Illinois Valley region.

The list of 2024 Community Cornerstone Award winners includes retired President Jerry Corcoran, community advocate/Director of Adult Education; Sara Escatel, IVCC board member; Jay McCracken and longtime Foundation board member OJ Stoutner.

The award celebrates people who have been mentors, volunteers, visionaries, innovators and compassionate leaders whose efforts strengthen, support and shape the Illinois Valley.

Corcoran said he is proud of the staff and programs offered at IVCC for delivering outstanding career, technical and transfer opportunities that impact so many people in the region. He points proudly to the construction of the 80,000-square-foot Peter Miller Community Technology Center as a standout accomplishment while in office.

Escatel was named Administrator of the Year by the Illinois Community College Board in 2020. Reviewing her community involvement through boards such as the Illinois Valley Hispanic Partnership Council and the Valley Immigrant Advocates Board, Escatel said she believes in giving back while working hard to make a difference along the way. She acknowledged her background as the daughter of Mexican immigrants lends her insight and compassion to help those facing cultural issues or challenges.

McCracken, who is the executive director of the Ottawa Area Chamber of Commerce, has a long history in education beyond his tenure on the IVCC Board of Trustees, where he is the vice chair. In addition to being a longtime mayor in Henry, he was a teacher and administrator in local school districts and continued to serve as an administrator even in retirement. He noted he continued his career because he still had a passion to make a difference in the lives of students, and that his involvement with the college expands that capability further.

Stoutner has long been active on the IVCC Foundation Board, which supports students with scholarships, as well as on many community boards. He graduated from agriculture studies in college and worked as a bank loan officer to help fuel the agriculture engine in Illinois and eventually became the president of Hometown Bank. After his retirement, he served as an aide to state senators Gary Dahl and Sue Rezin, where he assisted with community outreach and correspondence.

“IVCC has had a tremendous impact on the community for 100 years and these nominations are a reflection of the great work that is done every day,” IVCC President Tracy Morris said in a news release. “I am so proud of each of our award winners and the important role they each have in making our community better.”

All 16 Community Cornerstone Award winners were announced recently. IVCC’s Jennifer Scheri, director of Continuing Education and Business Services, was in the inaugural class of Cornerstone Award recipients last year.