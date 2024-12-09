Free screening of George Balanchine’s ‘The Nutcracker’ coming to Granville library

The Putnam County Public Library will host a free film screening of George Balanchine’s “The Nutcracker,” performed 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, by the New York City Ballet at the Granville branch, 214 S. McCoy St. (Jayce Eustice)

The Putnam County Public Library will host a free film screening of George Balanchine’s “The Nutcracker,” performed 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, by the New York City Ballet at the Granville branch, 214 S. McCoy St.

Tchaikovsky’s beloved melodies transport the young and the young at heart to the magical world where mischievous mice besiege a battalion of toy soldiers, and an onstage blizzard leads to an enchanted Land of Sweets.

George Balanchine’s “The Nutcracker,” based on the Alexandre Dumas version of E.T.A. Hoffmann’s tale, “The Nutcracker and the Mouse King,” (1816) is one of the most complex theatrical staged ballets in the New York City Ballet’s repertory.

Refreshments will be served. The film runs for 100 minutes and is geared to adults and youth ages 8 and older. This program is free and open to the public. For more information, call the Granville library at 815-339-2038.











